Coupon code "DAA15" drops the price to $6 less than our mention from July, and a savings of $26. Buy Now at Donner
- 35W
- 8" woofer
- 2" tweeter
- 3-band equalizer
- 1/8" headphone output
- wireless audio connection as well as auxiliary wired input
- Model: DA-35
Apply coupon code "MIDI20" to get this for the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Donner
- 25 velocity sensitive mini-keys
- 4 velocity curve modes
- USB type-C jack
- 8 drum pads, 4 knobs, and 4 faders
- Model: DMK-25
Coupon code "DS35EC938" takes 35% off for a low by $28. Buy Now at Eastar
- includes 4 picks, tuner, strap, nylon strings, gig bag, and cleaning cloth
- 10 free online lessons
- mahogany ukulele
- Model: DUC-1
Shop electrics from $99.99, acoustics from $59.99, basses from $89.99, amps from $49.99, pedals from $19.99, plus, folk instruments and accessories. Shop Now at Guitar Center
- Pictured is the Yamaha F335 Acoustic Guitar for $129.99 (low by $30).
Save on media players, controllers, samplers, synthesizers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the Novation Launchpad X Grid Controller for Ableton Live for $169.99 ($30 off).
Find discounts on electric guitars from name brands including Fender, Gretsch, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the Squier Affinity Series Stratocaster Electric Guitar for $229.99 (low by $20).
Save on a range of keyboards, synthesizers, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the Roland GAIA SH-01 Essential Keyboard Bundle for $679.99 ($250 off).
Apply coupon code "MTD60" for a savings of $48. Buy Now at Donner
- 11-note steel tongue drum in the key of D major
- music book
- carry bag
- mallets
- Model: MK0016
