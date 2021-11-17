Donner · 15 mins ago
$54 $86
free shipping
Apply coupon code "STR32" for a savings of $32. Buy Now at Donner
Tips
- In three colors (Red pictured).
Features
- includes set of 24 chord cards, tutorial book, gig bag, strap, tuner, strings, and patch cable
- Model: EC14
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Donner · 5 days ago
Donner A Style Mandolin
$88 $125
free shipping
Apply code "DML30" to take 30% off for a low by $32. Buy Now at Donner
Features
- includes gig bag, tuner, strings, picks, and polishing cloth
- chrome tuner keys
- mahogany body
- PVC pickguard
- Model: DML-100B
Sweetwater · 5 days ago
Sweetwater Early Black Friday Sale
Up to 60% off
free shipping
Save all kinds of musical instruments, accessories, software and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
Tips
- Pictured is the Relish Trinity Electric Guitar in Metallic Black (available in several colors) for $999 ($300 off).
Sweetwater · 2 wks ago
Band and Orchestra Deals at Sweetwater
Up to 30% off
free shipping
Shop promo prices and rebates on new instruments and up to $794 in savings on demos and used ones. Shop Now at Sweetwater
Sweetwater · 1 mo ago
Keyboards and Synthesizers at Sweetwater
Discounts on over 400 items
Save on a range of keyboards, synthesizers, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
Tips
- Pictured is the Roland GAIA SH-01 Essential Keyboard Bundle for $679.99 ($250 off).
Sweetwater · 1 wk ago
Schlagwerk X-One Series Cajon w/ Macassar Ebony Faceplate
$100 $310
free shipping
That's $210 off list and the lowest price we could find for this percussion instrument. Buy Now at Sweetwater
Features
- Macassar ebony faceplate
- 8-ply birch shell
- internal snare wires
- rubberized felt feet
Donner · 6 days ago
Donner Guitar Pedal Offers
Up to 45% off
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Donner
|36%
|--
|$54
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register