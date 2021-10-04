Donner · 44 mins ago
$27 $45
free shipping
Apply coupon code "IPP40" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at Donner
Features
- measures 4.17" x 2.51" x 1.79"
- eliminates hum and buzz caused by ground loops
- Model: LAB-S1
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Eastar · 3 days ago
Donner 61-Key Beginner Electronic Piano
$89 $111
free shipping
To make this a low by $21, apply coupon code "Dodeals20". Buy Now at Eastar
Features
- LCD display
- equipped w/2 high quality speakers
- 500 tones, 300 rhythms, & 40 demo songs
- includes keyboard, music stand, & microphone
- Model: DEK-610
Eastar · 3 days ago
Donner 23" Concert Ukulele Kit
$40 $66
free shipping
Apply code "Dodeals40" to save $26. Buy Now at Eastar
Features
- mahogany ukulele
- includes 4 picks, tuner, strap, nylon strings, gig bag, and cleaning cloth
- 10 free online lessons
- Model: DUC-100
Sweetwater · 1 wk ago
Used Instruments & Equipment at Sweetwater
up to $2,000 off
free shipping
Save on guitars, amps, pedals, studio monitors, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
Tips
- Pictured is the Used Squier Paranormal Toronado Electric Guitar for $343.99 ($86 less than a new one).
- A 90-day Sweetwater Used Gear Guarantee applies.
1 mo ago
Macho Man Randy Savage Be A Man Digital Album
$8.99 $9.49
That's the best deal we could find for this forgotten piece of musical history by a buck. Buy Now
Tips
- Posted by Alan.
- Why does he love this deal? "It's always a good day to be reminded by a rapping "Macho Man" Randy Savage that Hulk Hogan is "a real big punk". But especially so around Labor Day, since – as Predator co-star, ex-NAVY Seal, and former Minnesota governor Jesse "The Body" Ventura tells it – the World Wrestling Federation (now Entertainment) locker room was close to unionizing around 1984, until The Hulkster stooged them out to Vince McMahon."
- You can also upgrade to FLAC for $13.49, if you demand lossless quality in your novelty wrestling raps.
Features
- includes a musical tribute to the late great "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig
Sweetwater · 2 days ago
Sweetwater Demo Deals
Save on guitars, drums, speakers, more
free shipping
Shop a selection of 3,000 items. Shop Now at Sweetwater
Tips
- Condition varies by item. Some have been lightly used and are practically new, while others show more signs of wear. Sweetwater backs these items with a 2-year warranty.
- Pictured is the DW Carbon Fiber Snare Drum for $820.71 ($91 off).
Ends Today
Eastar · 5 days ago
Eastar Stainless Steel Guiro w/ Scraper
$13 $26
free shipping
Apply coupon code "Eastardeals50" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Eastar
Features
- 4" x 12" guiro
- 8-tine scraper
- Model: EB0345
Donner · 3 days ago
Moukey Universal 51mm Microphone Shock Mount
$9.60 $16
free shipping
Apply code "MUM40" to save $6. Buy Now at Donner
Features
- adjustable angle
- fits 48mm to 54mm diameter mics
- foam insert
- Model: MMs-6
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Donner
|39%
|--
|$27
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register