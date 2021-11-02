Apply coupon code "ETU35" for a savings of $35. Buy Now at Donner
- built-in tuner
- real bone bridge saddle and nut
- Model: DUC-405
Apply coupon code "DM36" to get $31 under our mention from two weeks ago and save $36. Buy Now at Donner
- 195 sounds
- includes drum sticks and audio cables
- Model: DED-100
Save on a range of keyboards, synthesizers, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the Roland GAIA SH-01 Essential Keyboard Bundle for $679.99 ($250 off).
Find discounts on electric guitars from name brands including Fender, Gretsch, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the Squier Stratocaster Pack for $224.99 (low by $25).
Save on a selection of guitars, ukuleles, mandolins, and banjos from brands like Gibson, Fender, and Ibanez. Prices start at $35. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the Demo Fender FA-15 3/4 Scale Steel Acoustic Guitar for $153 (a low by $17).
Shop a selection of 3,000 items. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Condition varies by item. Some have been lightly used and are practically new, while others show more signs of wear. Sweetwater backs these items with a 2-year warranty.
- Pictured is the DW Performance Series Snare Drum for $386.99 ($43 off).
Apply coupon code "MTD60" for a savings of $48. Buy Now at Donner
- 11-note steel tongue drum in the key of D major
- music book
- carry bag
- mallets
- Model: MK0016
Apply coupon code "MMS55" to get $2 under our mention from last week, $22 off, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Donner
- adjusts from 39.9" to 70"
- locking knob
- solid 9.65" diameter base
- includes microphone clip, sponge head, 2 cable clips, and fixed metal ring
- Model: MMs-12
Apply code "D40EC1237" to save $15. Buy Now at Eastar
- 2 stereo input interfaces
- 4 independent level controls
- 4 1/4" stereo headphone outputs
- Model: Del-4
