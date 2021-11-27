Apply coupon code "BA44" for a savings of $44. Buy Now at Donner
- includes guitar, cable, strap, and bag
- Model: DST-400
Clip the 25% off on page coupon to save $35. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Keedox via Amazon.
- 8-backlit drum pads
- 4 control faders
- Model: DMK 25
Save $34 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or Sunset Yellow.
- Sold by DonnerDirect via Amazon.
- Laurel Wood fingerboard
- Canadian maple neck
- solid basswood body
- Model: DL-124
That's $160 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Donner via Amazon.
- 88 Key Full Size Weighted Keyboard
- Furniture Stand
- 3-Pedal Unit
- Model: DEP-20
Apply coupon code "DEC3015" to get this for the lowest price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Eastar
- headphone mode
- dual stereo speakers
- flip cover
- Model: DDP-90
Treat the music enthusiast on your Christmas list to a new keyboard or synthesizer. Prices start at $14. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the Used Casio Compact Digital Piano for $383.99 (It's $96 less than buying it new at Sweetwater).
Shop promo prices and rebates on new instruments and up to $794 in savings on demos and used ones. Shop Now at Sweetwater
Find discounts on electric guitars from name brands including Fender, Gretsch, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the Squier Stratocaster Pack for $224.99 (low by $25).
Shop a selection of 3,000 items. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Condition varies by item. Some have been lightly used and are practically new, while others show more signs of wear. Sweetwater backs these items with a 2-year warranty.
- Pictured is the DW Performance Series Snare Drum for $386.99 ($43 off).
Clip the $45 extra savings coupon to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by DonnerDirect via Amazon.
- 1/4" AUX input
- 1/8" AUX input
- 3-band EQ
- equipped with gain, boost select switch, volume, treble, middle, and bass
- Model: DA-30
