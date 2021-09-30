Apply code "Dodeals40" to save $26. Buy Now at Eastar
- mahogany ukulele
- includes 4 picks, tuner, strap, nylon strings, gig bag, and cleaning cloth
- 10 free online lessons
- Model: DUC-100
Apply code "Dodeals40" to save $25
- adjustable stand
- 5A maple drumsticks
- drum pad
- backpack
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "2009dealnews" for $84 off the list price.
- At this price in Black or Sunburst (Right Handed).
- Sold by Donner Direct via Amazon.
- includes amplifier, bag, capo, strap, strings, tuner, cable, and pick
- Model: DST-102
Apply coupon code "WEM30" for a savings of $15.
- 5.8 x 3.5 x 8"
- Uses the included power adapter or a AAA battery (included).
- Clean channel and adjustable distortion channel
- Model: M-3
To make this a low by $21, apply coupon code "Dodeals20".
- LCD display
- equipped w/2 high quality speakers
- 500 tones, 300 rhythms, & 40 demo songs
- includes keyboard, music stand, & microphone
- Model: DEK-610
Save on guitars, amps, pedals, studio monitors, and more.
- Pictured is the Used Squier Paranormal Toronado Electric Guitar for $343.99 ($86 less than a new one).
- A 90-day Sweetwater Used Gear Guarantee applies.
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) also includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome/drum machine.
Click here for the Android version.
Posted by Alan.
Why does he love this deal? "Beyond being a huge timesaver, it's also been an easy way to experiment with a vast array of alternative tunings (Open C for those Devin Townsend-inspired noodlings, Open D for terrible attempts at slide), not to mention all those scales I should probably learn some day."
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
Shop discounted guitars, effects, and accessories from D'Angelico, JHS, D'Addario, Ernie Ball, and more.
- Pictured is the D'Angelico Premier Mini DC XT Electric Guitar for $799.99 ($100 off).
Shop a selection of 3,000 items.
- Condition varies by item. Some have been lightly used and are practically new, while others show more signs of wear. Sweetwater backs these items with a 2-year warranty.
- Pictured is the DW Carbon Fiber Snare Drum for $820.71 ($91 off).
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals25" for a savings of $17.
- 220W peak power
- LED display
- dual microphone jack
- USB port
- SD card slot
- Model: MAMP1
Apply coupon code "Eastardeals50" for a savings of $13.
- 4" x 12" guiro
- 8-tine scraper
- Model: EB0345
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals50" for a savings of $8.
- adjustable set screw
- rubber anti-soft pad
- aluminum alloy base
- Model: MACB2
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals65" for a savings of $21.
- 5-volt
- 6 Channels
- Model: MAMX2
Apply coupon code "LET30" for a savings of $69.
- In Black at this price.
- 39" guitar
- 3W mini amplifier
- gig bag
- guitar capo
- digital tuner
- set of strings
- guitar strap
- four guitar picks
- Model: DST-100BL
