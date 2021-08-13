Donner 23" Acoustic Electric Beginner Ukulele Kit for $37
Eastar · 1 hr ago
Donner 23" Acoustic Electric Beginner Ukulele Kit
$37 $73
free shipping

Apply code "Dodeals50" to save $36. Buy Now at Eastar

Features
  • includes gig bag, extra strings, strap, and picks
  • mahogany top
  • Model: DUC-4E
  • Code "Dodeals50"
  • Expires 9/1/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
