Eastar · 43 mins ago
$419 $560
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DEC3015" to get this for the lowest price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Eastar
Features
- headphone mode
- dual stereo speakers
- flip cover
- Model: DDP-90
Details
Comments
Ends Today
Donner · 1 wk ago
Donner Tri-Pop 3--String Guitar
$54 $86
free shipping
Apply coupon code "STR32" for a savings of $32. Buy Now at Donner
Tips
- In three colors (Red pictured).
Features
- includes set of 24 chord cards, tutorial book, gig bag, strap, tuner, strings, and patch cable
- Model: EC14
Sweetwater · 1 wk ago
Keyboards and Synthesizer Deals at Sweetwater
Over 550 discounted items
free shipping
Treat the music enthusiast on your Christmas list to a new keyboard or synthesizer. Prices start at $14. Shop Now at Sweetwater
Tips
- Pictured is the Used Casio Compact Digital Piano for $383.99 (It's $96 less than buying it new at Sweetwater).
Sweetwater · 3 wks ago
Band and Orchestra Deals at Sweetwater
Up to 30% off
free shipping
Shop promo prices and rebates on new instruments and up to $794 in savings on demos and used ones. Shop Now at Sweetwater
Sweetwater · 3 wks ago
Electric Guitars at Sweetwater
From $144
free shipping
Find discounts on electric guitars from name brands including Fender, Gretsch, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
Tips
- Pictured is the Squier Stratocaster Pack for $224.99 (low by $25).
Sweetwater · 1 mo ago
Sweetwater Demo Deals
Save on guitars, drums, speakers, more
free shipping
Shop a selection of 3,000 items. Shop Now at Sweetwater
Tips
- Condition varies by item. Some have been lightly used and are practically new, while others show more signs of wear. Sweetwater backs these items with a 2-year warranty.
- Pictured is the DW Performance Series Snare Drum for $386.99 ($43 off).
Ends Today
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Donner Bluetooth Transmitter and Receiver
$47 $79
free shipping
Clip the 40% off on page coupon to save $32 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by DonnerDirect via Amazon.
Features
- Bluetooth 5.0
- TFT display
- certified aptX low latency
- Model: MBRT2
