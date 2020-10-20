New
Refurb Dirt Devil Razor Pet Upright Vacuum w/ Turbo Tool
$55 $130
free shipping

It's $36 under the lowest price for a new one, although most stores charge at least $115.

Tips
  • In "like new" condition and includes a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
  • It is unclear if the Turbo Tools is included.
  • Sold by Dirt Devil via eBay.
Features
  • 10-ft. extended reach hose
  • Spin4Pro premium brushroll
  • swivel steering
  • XL dirt cup
  • Model: UD70355BDM
Buy Now
Details
Comments
