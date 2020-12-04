That's $84 off and make this the very best price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Add to cart to see this price.
- 5" x 7" backplate
- clear seedy glass
- medium base (E-26)
- T10 bulb (shape) recommended
- Model: 32021-SB
-
Expires 12/18/2020
Published 16 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Shop and save on string lights, icicle lights, net lights, projection lights, character lights, and much more. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Pictured is the The Holiday Aisle Electric Lighted Crackle Lamp for $39.99 ($11 off).
- Shipping adds $5, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Clip the 6% off on page coupon and apply code "21A11CKB" to save $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lfxbb via Amazon.
- control via app
- cut-to-size points every 4"
- self-adhesive tape backing
- dimmable
- 28 lighting modes
- 4 25-foot strips
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to save an extra buck on these already heavily discounted light bars. Buy Now at Tanga
- remote control
- 2 lighting levels
- 200 max lumens
- requires 6 AAA batteries (included)
Save 50% off the list price with coupon code "40XPGG19". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by BLIIFUU via Amazon.
- remote, mic, or app controlled
- peel and stick installation
- adjustable brightness
- timer function
- 12V adapter
- music sync
- 28 modes
- 3 reels
- Model: LED50FT-BLUE-3
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
Looking to start your holiday shopping early? Check out Lowe's gift zone for thousands of ideas. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Find the perfect gift among thousands of appliances, automotive deals, home decor items, grills, tools, organization, and more to choose from. Buy Now at Lowe's
It's 40% off. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Pick it up in store to save $79 on delivery.
- covers 0.48 square feet
- indoor/outdoor tile can be used in damp or wet areas
- rectified edge treatment that does not require grout
- Model: 20-616
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|--
|$53
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register