Dell XPS 17 10th-Gen i7 17" Laptop w/ RTX 2060 6GB GPU for $2,099
Dell XPS 17 10th-Gen i7 17" Laptop w/ RTX 2060 6GB GPU
$2,099 $2,360
free shipping

Features
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10875H 2.3GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
  • 17" 1920x1200 Infinity Edge display
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: smx17w10p2c1600
