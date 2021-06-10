Dell Vostro 5510 11th-Gen i5 15.6" Laptop for $699

It's $514 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel i5-11300H Tiger Lake 3.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv155w10p1c7500
Apply coupon code "48FLASH7510" to save an extra 48% off 10 configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Excludes clearance items.
It's $220 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U 2.3GHz 4-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
That's $264 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10200H 2.4GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home
It's $9 under our mention from two weeks ago, $66 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM and 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
Save on discounted laptops, desktops, accessories, and more. Plus, select items qualify for extra discounts via the coupon codes noted on the product pages. Take an extra 5% off items without their own code with coupon "EXTRAFIVE". Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 11th-Gen. i3 14" Laptop for $619.60 after code "THINKJUNE" ($444 off list).
Choose from over 2,700 certified refurb items for Dad this year, with phone cases starting from $5, headphones from $7, monitors from $90, laptops from $149, desktops from $160, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate.
That's $150 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 display
- 16GB RAM & 1TB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: X712JA-211.VBSB
Coupon code "48FLASH7270" takes a hair less than half off 31 builds. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- Excludes clearance.
It's $450 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3888w10ps1125
That's $50 under our May mention, $721 under list price, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX330 2GB graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv155w10p2c2002tp
That's a $120 drop from earlier this month and a savings of $334 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i3-10100 3.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
It's $494 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM, 1TB 7200rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $107 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day uptstore warranty applies.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi card
- cables
That's the best we've seen at $8 under last week's mention and $180 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7,200 rpm HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $78 under last week's mention and a $222 savings off list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 4.2GHz Tiger Lake 4-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- Model: mktn25406ekxjh
Apply coupon code "DELLSERVER35" to save on up to 10 Dell servers. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Pictured is the Dell PowerEdge R630 8-Port Server for $3,021.85 ($1627 off).
- Some exclusions may apply, such as clearance items.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
