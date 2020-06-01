Apply coupon code "VOSTRO949" to drop the price to $207 under our February mention, making it $978 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav5090w10ph0077
Use coupon code "2020JUNEDEAL3" to get this discount. There are over 40 items to choose from starting at $319. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A standard 100-day limited warranty applies.
- Clearance items are excluded.
That's $324 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core 8th-Gen. i3-8100 Coffee Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 1TB hard drive
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
It's $418 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 9th gen Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3471w10ph209r5
Coupon code "50OFF699" drops the price to $288 off list and $20 under our mention from last week.
Update: The price has dropped to $832.99 after coupon. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 9th-Generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB GPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB 7200rpm HDD, and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: xdvsetcr001s
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
Huge, rare savings on a full range of computers and ocmputer accessories including desktops, laptops, monitors, keyboards, mice, speakers, laptop bags, headphones, and even tablets. Shop Now at Lenovo
Apply coupon code "2020JUNEDEAL4" to save on about 50 desktops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A standard 100-day limited warranty applies.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Coupon code "XTRA8DESKTOP" takes $171 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD A4-9120E 1.5GHz dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 32GB PCIe SSD
- M.2 for PCIe / SATA SSD expansion slot
- Windows 10 IoT Enterprise
It's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, $400 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p1c5004
That's $462 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav155w10p1c5104
That's the best price we could find by $105. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th gen. Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) anti-glare LED
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save 45% off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav143w10p1c1107
It's $57 under buying it directly from Dell. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 2K Quad HD 2560 x 1440 resolution
- 165Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync
- 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles
- adjustable stand
- wall-mountable design
- Model: S3220DGF
It's $250 under our mention from two weeks ago and $1,421 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Click here for more details on this display.
- 27" 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution anti-glare display
- connects to your existing PC
- includes pen, pen holder with replacement nibs, and ring totem
Apply coupon code "50OFF699" for a savings of $49. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 (up to 3.40 GHz)
- 13.4" FHD+ InfinityEdge touch display
- 4GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Windows 10 Home
That's $127 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB inputs
- 2 USB 3.0 downstream ports
- Model: P2720D
