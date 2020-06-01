New
Dell Technologies · 58 mins ago
Dell Vostro 5090 i7 Coffee Lake Desktop PC w/ 6GB GPU
$949 $1,109
free shipping

Apply coupon code "VOSTRO949" to drop the price to $207 under our February mention, making it $978 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
  • DVD/RW drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cav5090w10ph0077
  • Published 58 min ago
