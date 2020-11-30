New
Dell Technologies · 26 mins ago
Dell Vostro 5000 10th-Gen i7 Desktop PC w/ 2GB GPU
$699 $1,427
free shipping

Save $728 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD, & 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • Nvidia GeForce GT 730 2GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cav5880w10ph03b7db
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/7/2020
    Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Desktops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i7 Cyber Monday
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Dell Technologies 51% -- $699 Buy Now