Coupon code "SUMMER449" drops the price to $478 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB hard drive
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3671w10ph113r5
That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Sold by SJ Computers via Rakuten.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Intel Core 4th-gen. i3-4160T Haswell 3.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $324 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core 8th-Gen. i3-8100 Coffee Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 1TB hard drive
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
That's $479 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 9th gen Core i7-99700K 3.6GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 256GB NVMe SSD + 2TB HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Coupon code "50OFF699" drops the price to $288 off list and $20 under our mention from last week. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 9th-Generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB GPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB 7200rpm HDD, and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: xdvsetcr001s
Apply code "50OFF699" to drop the price to $169 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 9th gen. Intel Core i5-9400 Coffee Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCle NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $215 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Free shipping is now included. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Sold by Blair Technology via Rakuten.
- No information is provided about the specs of the included 22" monitor.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Intel Core i5-3470 Ivy Bridge 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 500GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
- Model: BTG-00024988
Save on the brands you love like Dell, HP, Lenovo, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for curbside pickup where available.
- PCs from $180
- Monitors from $80
- Printers from $80
Applying coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" takes $248 off list, making this the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Athlon PRO 300GE 3.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- wired USB keyboard and mouse
- Model: 11A4CTO1WWENUS0
That's $462 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav155w10p1c5104
That's the best price we could find by $105. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th gen. Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) anti-glare LED
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $1,171 off list and the lowest price we could find for this drawing display. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Click here for more details on this display.
- 27" 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution anti-glare display
- connects to your existing PC
- includes pen, pen holder with replacement nibs, and ring totem
Apply code "Sum999LT5590" to get $648 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX250 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Apply coupon code "50OFF699" to get this laptop at a savings of $150. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $56 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Pentium Silver N5000 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode 64-bit
That's the best price we could find by $56. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 178° viewing angle
- tilt, swivel, and height adjustable
- HDMI
- Model: U2419HX
That's the lowest price we could find by $35. (Many stores charge $400 or more.) Buy Now at Dell Home
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB inputs
- 2 USB 3.0 downstream ports
- Model: P2720D
