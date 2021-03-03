It's $490 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB 7200rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3681w10ps2075db
-
You'd pay over $107 more for a similar combo elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold uptstore via eBay.
- Covered by a 90-day uptstore warranty.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
It's $219 off list and $59 under our December mention. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $249 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also a rare pre-build with the hard-to-find NVIDIA 3060 graphics card.)
Update: Coupon code "50OFF699" drops the price to $1,421. Buy Now at Dell Home
- This computer ships in late March, but can be ordered now at this price.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "50OFF699" for a total savings of $171 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 128GB SSD + 1TB 7200 rpm HD
- NVIDIA GeForce. GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save on a selection of desktops and laptops. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad T15 10th Gen i5 15.6" Laptop w/ 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD for $849.99 with code ($1,189 off list).
After coupon code "DNEWS018221", that's $19 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Uncheck the 2-year replacement plan to avoid paying an extra $29.99.
- Intel Pentium G2020 2.9GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB hard drive
- DVD-ROM
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $150 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- DVD drive
- Windows 10 Home
- Includes mouse and keyboard
- Model: 9EE17AA#ABA
Coupon code "WEEKENDSALE" drops it to $165 off and the best price we could find. (eBay sellers charge nearly the same amount for the GPU alone.) Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90NC00JSUS
It's $311 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) InfinityEdge display
- 8GB RAM and 256 GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $51 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Pentium Gold 5405U 2.3GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $662 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv155w10p2c2001tp
That's $19 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3006
It's $170 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 60Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI
- 3 x USB 3.0
- DisplayPort 1.2
- AMD FreeSync
- 8ms response time
- Height adjustable
- Tilt & swivel
- Model: S3221QS
- UPC: 884116375623
It's $368 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10710U 1.1GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $50 cheaper than the price we saw from Dell during Black Friday week. It's also a $30 drop in two weeks to the best we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- It's in Rose Gold only.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10710U 1.10GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 13.3" 3840x2160 (4K) touch display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "50OFF699" to get this deal. That's $214 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
