New
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 3000 10th-Gen i5 Small Desktop PC
$509 $999
free shipping

It's $490 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 1TB 7200rpm hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: smv3681w10ps2075db
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Desktops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i5 Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Dell Technologies 49% $499 (exp 3 mos ago) $509 Buy Now