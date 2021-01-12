That's $564 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU.
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3006
Published 50 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find.
- 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: I3501-5450BLK-PUS
It's $678 under list price.
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $471 under list price.
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $805 under list and the best price we could find.
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX330 2GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $180 under list and the best price we could find.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- 11th generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake 2.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 195P5AV_1
That's $203 off list, a $3 drop from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen since March.
Update: The price increased to $566.99.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 16GB optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8QQ67AV_1
That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" (1920x1080) 1080p display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Model: 82FG000RUS
It's the lowest price we could find by $132.
- This item is expected back in stock
December 15January 14 but can currently be ordered at this price.
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
That's $408 off and the best price we could find.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3888w10ps1135
It's $305 under the list price and the best deal we could find.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 Tiger Lake 4.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav143w10p2c4001
That's a savings of $964 and the best price we could find.
- Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM & 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save $340 off list price and the best deal we could find.
- 10th gen Intel Core i3-10100T Comet Lake 3.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 500GB 7200rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: s008o3080mffusbn
Save on a selection of Dell and Alienware desktops, laptops, and all-in-one computers.
- $50 off $499 via EXTRA50
- $100 off $999 via EXTRA100
- $150 off $1,499 via EXTRA150
- Pictured is the Dell XPS 13 10th-Gen. Core i3 13.3" Laptop for $715.39 via "EXTRA50" ($135 off).
Save on 13 laptops and 2 desktops.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Dell Inspiron 15 3593 10th Gen i5 15.6" Laptop for $520 ($280 less than new).
That's $60 under the best price we could find for a refurb.
- Sold by BigDeals via eBay.
- Warranty information isn't available.
- Intel Celeron 2955U Haswell 1.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM & 16GB flash storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB1C13001
That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find by $79.
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 1920 x 1080 resolution at 60Hz
- 5ms response time
- tilt-adjustable stand
- VGA and HDMI port
- Model: S2319NX
