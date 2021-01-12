New
Dell Vostro 15 3500 11th-Gen i5 15.6" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$649 $1,213
Features
  • 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU.
  • 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
  • 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cav153w10p2c3006
