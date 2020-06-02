New
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 14 5490 10th-Gen i5 14" Laptop w/ 2GB GPU
$699 $1,284
That's a $585 savings. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

  • 10th Gen. Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce MX250 2GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cav145w10p1c4105b
