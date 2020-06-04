New
Dell S2317HWi 23" 1080p IPS Wireless Connect Monitor w/ Wireless Charging Stand 2-Pack
$270
Save $44 off list price for this 2-pack of monitors.

  • These are temporarily out of stock but can be ordered at this price.
  • connects wirelessly to up to two mobile devices
  • provides wireless charging for Qi- or PMA-enabled devices
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • dual 3-watt speakers
  • 2-port USB 2.0 hub & HDMI input
  • Model: DES2317HWI2K
