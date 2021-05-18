Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Pentium Silver 15.6" Laptop w/ Windows 10 Pro for $319
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Pentium Silver 15.6" Laptop w/ Windows 10 Pro
$319 $390
free shipping

That's $71 off and the best price we could find. (Plus, it's just slightly more than similar models carrying Windows Home.) Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Gemini Lake R 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: smi153w10p1c5103p
Dell Technologies   -- $319 Buy Now