Dell Inspiron 15 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop w/ Windows 10 Pro for $549

Coupon code "SummerLT9" drops it to $241 off list.
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 12GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smi155w10p2c5003
It's $260 under list price.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $210 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- can be used as a tablet or laptop
- 11th generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 LED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
That's a savings of $60 and the best price we could find.
- Intel Celeron N4020 Gemini Lake Refresh 1.10GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 anti-glare display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply code "HP21MD5" to save a total of $193 off the list price.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS touch display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
Save on over 90 items, including monitors starting from $97, laptops from $282, desktops from $352, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The extra discount applies in cart.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Acer 34" Ultrawide 1440p 144Hz Curved LED Gaming Monitor for $325.59 (low by $44).
It's the lowest price we could find today by $59.
- Available in Silver or Space Gray.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD82LL/A
That's $20 less than a refurbished model elsewhere (this is new).
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
It's $400 under list and the best price we could find.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and 1TB hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU graphics card
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "SUMMERXDT2 " to get this deal. That's $461 off list and the best price we could find.
- In Mineral White.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and 1TB hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $230 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 12GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe
- Windows 10 Home 4-bit
Apply coupon code "SummerLT2" to save $91 off the list price.
- Intel Celeron Processor N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
Save $320 off list price.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $107 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day uptstore warranty applies.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi card
- cables
It's $300 under list price.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10200H 2.4GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
It's $100 off and the best we've seen.
Update: It's now $299.99.
- AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM and 128G SSD
- Windows 10 Home S mode 64-bit
