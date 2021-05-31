Dell Inspiron 15 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop w/ Windows 10 Pro for $549
Dell Technologies · 53 mins ago
Dell Inspiron 15 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop w/ Windows 10 Pro
$549 $779
free shipping

Coupon code "SummerLT9" drops it to $241 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 12GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: smi155w10p2c5003
  • Expires 6/3/2021
    Published 53 min ago
