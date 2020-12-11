Use coupon code "DEAL6X1149" for a savings of $611. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10700 2.90GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD, & 1TB 7200 rpm HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smx8490w10ph640p7
That matches our Black Friday weekend mention as a savings of $350 off list.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD & 1TB HDD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $330 under list and the best price we could find.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake octa-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "2020DECDEAL3" to save on 4 models.
- The code is not valid on clearance items.
That's $160 off and the best price we could find.
- Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save big on a variety of configurations and models, from top brands including HP, Dell, and Lenovo.
- Pictured is the refurb HP 8200 Sandy Bridge i5 Small Form Factor Desktop for $159.99.
- Warranty information is available on individual product pages.
It's $700 under list and the best price we could find.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- Nvidia GeForce GTX1660 Super 6GB GPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64
- Model: 90R80004UT
Apply code "HOTSTUFF" to get the lowest price we could find by $452.
- 8th-gen. Intel Core i3-8145U Whiskey Lake 2.10GHz dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 11AHS0B200
Apply coupon code "HOLIDAY7050" to save on a range of configurations.
- A standard 100-day limited warranty applies.
That's $100 under our mention from Black Friday week and $850 off list price.
- Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare LCD
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX330 2GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav145w10p2c4109
Save on a range of models and builds for every computing need.
- Check individual product pages for coupons for additional savings. (Some items match our Black Friday mentions.)
Apply coupon code "DEAL6X849" for a savings of $280.
- Intel Core i7-10700 2.90GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Use coupon code "DDDB579" to bag this recently-released system at a $161 low.
- 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's $40 under our July mention and the lowest price we've seen. It's the best deal today by $85.
- 27" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution IPS LED display
- 4 ms response time
- 1 HDMI; 1 Display Port 1.2
- Model: S2721HSX
It's $100 under list and the best price we could find.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive sync w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI & DisplayPort inputs
- Model: S2721D
- UPC: 884116375586
Apply code "JOLLY30DEAL" to take an extra 30% off sitewide. Save on laptops, desktops, workstations, and more.
- If you're shopping Precision Workstations, use coupon "HOLLY40PRECISION" instead to cut an extra 40% off.
- Clearance items are excluded.
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
It's $106 under our mention from August, $220 off the list price, and the best deal we've seen.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
