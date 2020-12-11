New
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell XPS 8940 Special Edition 10th-Gen i7 Desktop PC w/ 4GB GPU
$849 $1,449
free shipping

Use coupon code "DEAL6X1149" for a savings of $611. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • Intel Core i7-10700 2.90GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
  • 16GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD, & 1TB 7200 rpm HDD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: smx8490w10ph640p7
  • Code "DEAL6X1149"
  • Expires 12/14/2020
