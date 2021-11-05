That's $1,027 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv157w10pc1002
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
Save $428 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv153w11p1c8034
It's $30 under our September mention, $514 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 (720p) anti-glare LED-Backlit Display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's $964 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10300H 2.5GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save on over 20 builds (including two that require coupon codes, as noted on the sale page) – they're marked at least $141 off and as much as $1,235 off their list price. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 15 3511 10th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $579 ($231 off).
It's $100 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Green (pictured) or Black.
- AMD Ryzen 5 3450U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: GWTN156-4
That's the best price we could find by $300. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display w/ 144Hz refresh rate
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10
- Model: Sword15001
That's $10 under our mention from last week, $1909 off list, and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- Intel Core I7-3520M 3rd Gen. 2.9GHz CPU
- 13.3" 1280×800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 480GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD102LL/A
That's $240 under our mention from two weeks ago and a $261 savings off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows Pro 11 64-bit
- Model: smx8490w11ph3707
Save on a range of laptops and desktops for your home or office. Many builds are discounted by 35% by coupon "SAVE35" (eligible items are marked.) Otherwise, the discounts are reflected in the prices on the product pages. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
Shop a range of discounted desktop models at up to 45% off. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3681 10th-Gen i3 Small Desktop for $449 ($364 off).
Save on a range of servers from $599. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell PowerEdge T150 10th-Gen G6405T Tower Server for $615 ($510 off).
That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 27" 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- 1500R curvature
- 165Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync
- 2 HDMI ports & DisplayPort
- height- and tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: S2722DGM
Apply coupon code "BFDTLQ2" to get $60 under our mention from last week and save $550 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro and a free Windows 11 Pro upgrade
- DVD/RW drive
It's a savings of $485. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i5-10505 3.2GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCle NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
It's dropped by $30 since last month. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro and a free Windows 11 Pro upgrade
