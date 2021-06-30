Dell Vostro 5880 10th-Gen. i5 Desktop PC for $449
Dell Vostro 5880 10th-Gen. i5 Desktop PC
$449 $699
free shipping

Apply code "BFiJDT1" to save $550 off the list price.

Features
  • 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Tiger Lake 6-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cav5880w10ps04b5
  • Code "BFiJDT1"
