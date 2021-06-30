Dell Vostro 5880 10th-Gen. i5 Desktop PC for $449

Apply code "BFiJDT1" to save $550 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Tiger Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav5880w10ps04b5
Apply coupon code "DTG5AFF28" to save $400.
Update: It's now $538.99. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10040F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home
- AMD Raedon RX 5300 3GB graphics
That's $10 under our mention from last month, and a savings of $117 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day uptstore warranty applies.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi card
- cables
Apply coupon code "DTDEAL4" to get this price. It's $311 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $130 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price is now $454.99. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Pentium Gold 7505 2.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 23.8" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Use coupon code "DTSMB15" to save $587 off list. Buy Now at HP
- This PC is made to order and is expected to ship in mid- to late-October.
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150GE 3.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 3J459AV_MB
Clip the $20 coupon and apply code "MAIAOQQR" to save $70. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Shendda via Amazon.
- Intel Core i5-5250U Broadwell 1.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: B5
Save on certified refurbished laptops, monitors, and desktops directly from Acer. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Acer Nitro 34" Ultrawide 1440p 144Hz IPS Monitor for $349.99 ($100 under new)
Save on configurations priced from $319. Buy Now at eBay
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Dell Inspiron 15 3502 Celeron Gemini Lake 15.6" Laptop for $319 ($91 off).
That's $428 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Use coupon code "DTDEAL5" for a $411 savings. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- DVD writer
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cto8940w10prkl2h
It's $400 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, anbd 1TB hard drive
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's over $500 less than its original price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav143w10p2c4014
Save $139 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit in S mode
That's a savings of $189 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD
- Intel Iris Xe graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's a savings of $200 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's a savings of $249. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 1.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
