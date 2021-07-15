Dell Vostro 5510 11th-Gen. i7 15.6" Laptop for $699

That's a savings of $700 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv155w10p1c4050db
That's a savings of $572 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a savings of $585. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Intel Iris Xe graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3007so
That's $764 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11370H 3.3GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX450 with 2GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a savings of $628 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel i5-11300H Tiger Lake 3.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv155w10p1c5111
Save up to $1,500 on smart TVs, up to $300 on select Windows laptops with Student Deals, $150 on an iPhone 12 mini, and get a free 3rd generation Echo Dot with select Fire TVs, among other deals. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the Vizio 65" 4K HDR OLED UHD Smart TV (2020) for $1,499.99 ($400 off).
Save on laptops from Asus, Razer, Alienware, MSI, and more. Prices start from $900. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Asus ROG Strix G15 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $899.99 (low by $249).
Get up to half off these laptops, desktops, monitors, and more in the best sale we've seen from Dell Technologies this year. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Latitude 3510 10th-Gen i5 15.6" Laptop for $609 ($505 off).
Save on nine models, from Samsung, HP, Lenovo, and Acer. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the HP Chromebook Celeron 11.6" Laptop for $169 (low by $10).
It's a savings of $528 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
Save $420 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- AMD Ryzen R7 5800H 3.2GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's a savings of $512 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a savings of $645 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.90GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Dell KB216 Wired Keyboard
Use coupon code "DTXPSSEAFF79" for s a$600 savings. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER 8GB GPU
- DVD writer
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: xd8940ser30haff
That's $10 under our mention from last month, and a savings of $117 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day uptstore warranty applies.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi card
- cables
That's a savings of $350. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core processor
- 16GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD + 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GPU
That's $514 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
