Dell Vostro 5510 11th-Gen. i7 15.6" Laptop for $699
Dell Vostro 5510 11th-Gen. i7 15.6" Laptop
$699 $1,399
Features
  • 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: smv155w10p1c4050db
