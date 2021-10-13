It's $630 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel i5-11320H Tiger Lake 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit (with Windows 11 Pro upgrade license)
- Model: smv155w11p1c5111c
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's $20 under our mention from last week, $131 under list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- You can upgrade to the Windows 10 Pro OS that comes with a Windows 11 Pro license for free. Select this under "Operating System".
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $80 under our mention from two weeks ago and a $141 savings off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
This popular system is marked at 45% off. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save on over 40 items, including keyboards, mice, monitors, laptops, power banks, and more. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Flex 5i 11th-Gen i3 13.3" 2-in-1 Chromebook for $424.99 via coupon "WEEKENDDB2" ($115 off).
- Many items have individual coupon codes displayed on the product page.
Save on everything from video games, to laptops, cameras, TVs, keyboards and mice, robot vacuums, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Save on a range of brands and configurations, with prices starting from $200. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- Pictured is the HP 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $549.99 ($100 off)
It's a savings of $80 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150U 2.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2V2H8AV_1
That's a savings of $570 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- The pictured monitor is not included, only the stand. (This PC is designed to fit inside a custom monitor stand to look like an AIO PC.) Other stands that support larger monitors are available for purchase separately.
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1145G7 2.6GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
Save up to 52% off on 16 configurations. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 11th-Gen. i3 15.6" Laptop for $479 ($61 off).
Save on a variety of desktop configurations for your office or home office, including Vostro and OptiPlex systems. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3888 10th-Gen. i5 Desktop for $569 ($458 off).
That's a savings of $21 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows Pro 11 64-bit
That's the best deal we could find by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by NCG via Amazon.
- 3 USB 3.0 ports
- 1 DisplayPort output, 2 HDMI outputs
- 2 USB 2.0 ports
- headphone jack
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- Model: D3100
It's half off and the lowest price we found by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- built-in, padded sleeve for laptops up to 15"
- water-resistant protective coating
- dedicated tablet pocket
- Model: PO1520PS
Coupon code "DBXPSAFF106" cuts it to $460 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD, & 1TB 7200 RPM hard drive
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GPU
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: xd8940msr20haff
That's $37 under our mention from last month and a $648 savings off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, & 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav5890w10ps05b7
