Dell Vostro 5310 11th-Gen i7 15.6" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD for $949
New
Dell Technologies · 30 mins ago
Dell Vostro 5310 11th-Gen i7 15.6" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$949 $1,713
free shipping

That's $764 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11370H 3.3GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce MX450 2GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cav135w10p1c3006
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i7 13.3 inch SSD Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Dell Technologies 44% -- $949 Buy Now