That's a savings of $885 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake 2.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- 14" FHD 1920 x 1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Pro 64 -bit
- Model: smv145w10p2c3005tp
-
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: I3501-5450BLK-PUS
It's $584 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv145w10p2c3003tpcmdb
It's $491 under list price, and a $20 drop since last week. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save on 13 laptops and 2 desktops. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Dell Inspiron 15 3593 10th Gen i5 15.6" Laptop for $520 ($280 less than new).
Save big on a selection of over 60 laptops. Plus, get an additional 5% off most items when you apply code "EXTRAFIVE". Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X395 Ryzen 7 Pro 3700U 13.3" Laptop w/ 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD for $908.99 ($391 low).
Save $120 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- It's available in Abyss Blue at this price.
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: 81W1009DUS
Coupon code "NEWYEARGAMING" cuts $400 off the list price – it's a great deal for a DLSS-capable system. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9300HF Coffee Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81SX015HUS
Apply coupon code "DNDLS" to save $108 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- ARM 610 1.2 GHz quad-core processor
- 14" HD (1366 x 768) display
- 4GB RAM, 4GB SSD
- Bluetooth
- WiFi
- 2 USB
- Built-in Rechargeable Battery
- Built-in front camera
- Android 4.2 Jelly Bean
That's $408 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3888w10ps1135
Get $550 off the list price by using coupon code "VOSTRO449O". Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Dell MS116 wired mouse
Save $340 off list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th gen Intel Core i3-10100T Comet Lake 3.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 500GB 7200rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: s008o3080mffusbn
Apply coupon code "SAVE35" for a total savings of $275 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 Tiger Lake 4.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav143w10p2c4001
That's $60 under the best price we could find for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BigDeals via eBay.
- Warranty information isn't available.
- Intel Celeron 2955U Haswell 1.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM & 16GB flash storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB1C13001
That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find by $79. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 1920 x 1080 resolution at 60Hz
- 5ms response time
- tilt-adjustable stand
- VGA and HDMI port
- Model: S2319NX
It's $180 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- 3rd-Generation AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2.0GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- 16GB RAM & 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: mktnn5505eioeh
Use coupon code "BUNDLE10" to drop the price and save $681 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Dell Technologies
|49%
|--
|$899
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register