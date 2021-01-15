New
Dell Vostro 5000 11th-Gen. i7 14" Laptop
$899 $1,784
Features
  • 11th gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake 2.8GHz quad-core CPU
  • 16GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • 14" FHD 1920 x 1080 (1080p) display
  • Windows 10 Pro 64 -bit
  • Model: smv145w10p2c3005tp
