That's $420 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- DVD/RW drive
- Model: cav5880w10ps04b5
-
Published 29 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $408 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3888w10ps1135
Save on 13 laptops and 2 desktops. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Dell Inspiron 15 3593 10th Gen i5 15.6" Laptop for $520 ($280 less than new).
Save $340 off list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th gen Intel Core i3-10100T Comet Lake 3.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 500GB 7200rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: s008o3080mffusbn
It's $314 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 1TB 7200rpm HDD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Clip the $20 off on page coupon and apply code "19Y6FLHQ" to save $71. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yimi-Tech via Amazon.
- Intel Core i3-5005U Broadwell 2GHz dual-core processor
- expandable storage up to 2TB and micro SD card up to 128GB
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's at an all-time low and a cheap price for a basic desktop with 8GB of RAM. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- AMD Pro A10-8700B 1.8GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM and 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Comes with a WiFi dongle
Take 15% off with coupon code "2RWY9WBN". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xuri-Beelink via Amazon.
- Intel Celeron N3450 1.1GHz Apollo Lake quad-core CPU
- 6GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Model: T34-M
That's $150 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- DVD drive
- Windows 10 Home
- Includes mouse and keyboard
- Model: 9EE17AA#ABA
It's $584 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv145w10p2c3003tpcmdb
It's a savings of $501 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3004
That's a savings of $885 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake 2.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- 14" FHD 1920 x 1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Pro 64 -bit
- Model: smv145w10p2c3005tp
You can shop laptops and desktops at a discount, many of which include the recently-released 11th generation Tiger Lake processor. Monitors, servers, and workstation laptops also see significant price drops. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Many items qualify for extra discounts via coupon codes on the product pages.
That's a $140 low. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1200 resolution
- 2 HDMI ports
- Model: U2415
That's $491 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution FHD display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav143w10p2c4011
It's $792 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- NVIDIA GeForce MX330 2GB graphics
- Model: smv155w10p2c2002tp
It's $111 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cai153w10p1c405
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Dell Technologies
|42%
|--
|$579
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register