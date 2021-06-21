Dell Vostro 3888 10th-Gen i7 Desktop PC w/ 512GB SSD for $639
Dell Technologies · 49 mins ago
Dell Vostro 3888 10th-Gen i7 Desktop PC w/ 512GB SSD
$639 $899
free shipping

With coupon code "DTDEAL6", it's the lowest price we've seen and a savings of $645. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: smv3888w10ph7057
Details
Comments
  • Code "DTDEAL6"
  • Expires 7/2/2021
    Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
