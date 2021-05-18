Dell Vostro 3888 10th-Gen i5 Compact Desktop PC for $549
Dell Technologies · 25 mins ago
Dell Vostro 3888 10th-Gen i5 Compact Desktop PC
$549 $999
free shipping

That's $450 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • DVD/RW drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: smv3888w10ps1125
