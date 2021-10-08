That's a savings of $512. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (Includes Windows 11 Pro License)
- Model: SMV3888W11PH5125
Published 48 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's $83 under list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- A 90-day Uptstore warranty applies.
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
That's a savings of $570 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- The pictured monitor is not included, only the stand. (This PC is designed to fit inside a custom monitor stand to look like an AIO PC.) Other stands that support larger monitors are available for purchase separately.
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1145G7 2.6GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
Coupon code "DBXPSAFF106" cuts it to $460 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD, & 1TB 7200 RPM hard drive
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GPU
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: xd8940msr20haff
That's $37 under our mention from last month and a $648 savings off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, & 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav5890w10ps05b7
Save on select models with a range of specs from $959. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Refurbished items are backed by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
Save on everything from laptops, mice, keyboards, desktops, gaming chairs, and more. Many items have further discounts on their individual pages, via coupon codes. Shop Now at Newegg
- Pictured is the Kitcom TKL RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $37.99 ($20 off).
That's the best price we could find by $190. Buy Now at Amazon
- Expect delivery in 4 to 5 weeks.
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, & 1TB hard drive
- GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GA15DK-AS776
- UPC: 195553131650
That's $202 less than BJ's Wholesale Club charges for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-gen.Intel Core i5-10400F 2.90GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: N50-610-UJ11
Save up to 52% off on 16 configurations. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 11th-Gen. i3 15.6" Laptop for $479 ($61 off).
Save on a variety of desktop configurations for your office or home office, including Vostro and OptiPlex systems. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3888 10th-Gen. i5 Desktop for $569 ($458 off).
That's $80 under our mention from two weeks ago and a $141 savings off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save $1,018 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3 Tiger Lake octa-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv157w10p1c2002ps
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
This popular system is marked at 45% off. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $354 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i3-10105 3.7GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB 7200 rpm HDD
- Windows 10 Pro (Includes Windows 11 Pro License)
- Model: SMV3888W11PH5003
Use coupon code "SERVER42" for a savings of $399. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron G4930 Coffee Lake 3.2GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Model: pe_t140_13161_vi_vp
