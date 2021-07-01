Dell Vostro 3400 11th-Gen. i5 1080p 14" Laptop for $529
Dell Technologies
Dell Vostro 3400 11th-Gen. i5 1080p 14" Laptop
$529 $1,027
free shipping

It's $20 under our mention from May, $498 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM and 1TB 5400 RPM hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cav143w10p2c4008db
Details
Comments
