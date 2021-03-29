It's $418 under the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3681w10ps2075db
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Apply coupon code "BIZDT299" to save $414 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $10 under our January mention, $418 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $192 less than buying a new one directly from Dell. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 12GB RAM; 256GB SSD; 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- DVD/RW drive
It's $450 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save on a small selection of mini desktops for your home office. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Lenovo M900 Skylake i5 Tiny Desktop for $279.99.
Save on a range of configurations for home and office needs. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 1-year CNB Computers warranty applies.
Coupon code "DNEWS353321" cuts it to $45 under the best price we could find for a similar refurb system with just half the hard drive capacity elsewhere. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Ivy Bridge i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- 22" LCD monitor
- keyboard & mouse
That's $206 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Get this price via coupon code "EXTRAFIVE".
- AMD A4-9120E 1.5GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD
- Integrated AMD Radeon R2 Graphics
- LeTOS (Linux-based)
Save $357 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $420 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save $577 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake 2.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX330 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's dropped by $80 in two weeks to the best we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's a $17 drop from our Black Friday mention, $160 less than Dell direct, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 4.2GHz Tiger Lake 4-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: mktn25406ekxjh
That's $328 less than buying a new one directly from Dell. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.4" 1920x1200 touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10
- functions as a laptop or tablet
It's $129 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2.0GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: I5505-A774RVR-PUS
It's $779 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- functions as tablet or laptop
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Dell Technologies
|45%
|$509 (exp 3 wks ago)
|$509
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register