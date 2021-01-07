New
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 3000 10th-Gen. i5 Compact Desktop PC
$519 $927
That's $408 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: smv3888w10ps1135
