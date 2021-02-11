New
Dell Technologies · 53 mins ago
Dell Vostro 15 5502 11th-Gen. i7 15.6" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$839 $1,541
Use code "prezdaylt839" to drop the price

Features
  • 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • NVIDIA GeForce MX330 2GB graphics
  • Model: smv155w10p2c2002tp
