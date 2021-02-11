Use code "prezdaylt839" to drop the price, which is $10 less than our mention from two weeks ago, $702 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- NVIDIA GeForce MX330 2GB graphics
- Model: smv155w10p2c2002tp
It's $132 under our mention from last week, $400 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) InfinityEdge display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's back at the price we saw on Cyber Monday. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10300H 2.5GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: gn3500edfrs
Apply coupon code "prezdaylt499" to drop it to $161 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 4.2GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smi153w10p1c5122
That's $230 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 3.0GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 120Hz display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- AMD Radeon RX 5600M 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Celebrate with a range of deals on laptops, desktops, all-in-ones, monitors, and accessories. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP ENVY x360 10th Gen i7 15.6" 2-in-1 4K Laptop for $1,249.99. ($250 off)
Use code "45LAP4UE7470" to save big on a selection of about 25 refurbished Dell E7470 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
Save on a range of laptops, desktops, and computer accessories. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s 10th-Gen. i5 14" Laptop for $999.99 after coupon "THINKPRESDAY" ($1.349 off).
- Many items have coupons marked on their individual pages.
It's $400 under list and the best price we could find.
Update: It's now $559. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touch LCD display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- can be used as a tablet or laptop
- Model: QWT-00001
Use coupon code "DBDTPR499" to get this price. That's $500 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a savings of $51 on this new release model. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Gemini Lake 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- 15.6 1366 x 768 anti-glare display
- Windows 10 Home S
Apply coupon code "VOSTRO40" to save $445 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3006
Use code "DBDTPR349" to get this deal. That's $364 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
You'd pay over $107 more for a variation of this combo elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold uptstore via eBay.
- Covered by a 90-day uptstore warranty.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
That's $20 under our mention from last December, $90 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4ms response time
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: S2421HN
This model's back at its Black Friday price – a $41 drop since just last week. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $500 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER 8GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
