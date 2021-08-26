Dell Vostro 15 5502 11th-Gen i5 15.6" Laptop for $699
Dell Technologies · 48 mins ago
Dell Vostro 15 5502 11th-Gen i5 15.6" Laptop
$699 $1,170
free shipping

That's a $50 drop since April and the best price we've seen for this configuration, which sports 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 11th-gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
  • 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cav155w10p1c5115tp
