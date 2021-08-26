Dell Vostro 15 5502 11th-Gen i5 15.6" Laptop for $699

That's a $50 drop since April and the best price we've seen for this configuration, which sports 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav155w10p1c5115tp
Save $197 off list price.
Update: The price dropped to $342.99. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit (S mode)
It's a total savings of $671. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11370H 3.3GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save extra on refurbished laptops, desktops, monitors, accessories and more by applying coupon code "GO2SCHOOL35". Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- The coupon excludes clearance items, warranties, and previous purchases.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
Save $280 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11300H 2.6GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
Log in and sign up for Student Deals (free for anyone to join, link below) for maximum savings on a range of Chomebooks, Laptops, Surface and Apple devices with discounts of up to $300 off. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Be sure to log in to your My Best Buy Account, and sign up for Student Deals (related offer below). Afterwards, you should be able to clip an on-page coupon for eligible products like here.
- Additionally, you can apply the Student Deal offer in cart, like here.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air M1 13.3" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD (2020) for $750 with Student discount (low by $150).
It's the lowest price we could find by $161. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 4GB RAM; 128 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512JA-PH31-BAC
Coupon code "HP21BTS5" drops the price to $180 off list. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to upgrade to this option for free.
- In Natural Silver only.
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
That's $60 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $68. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH00001
Save at least $677 on three Vostro 5301 configurations, each featuring an 11th-Generation Intel CPU, 13.3" 1080p display, 8GB RAM, Windows 10 Pro, and either a 256GB or 512GB SSD. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
Get two Vostro 7500 builds at half price, starting at $849 – each features a 10th-generation Intel CPU, 15.6" 1080p display, 8GB RAM, a 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti GPU, and Windows 10 Pro. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
Save on Vostro, XPS, Inspiron, and Optiplex models, with deals starting from $569 (outside of one $399 exception). Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 5890 10th-Gen. i5 Desktop PC for $679 ($562 off).
Save up to 50% on Inspiron, Vostro, Latitude, and more. Plus get an additional 12% discount when you apply code "SAVE12" on select models. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 15 5510 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop w/ 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD for $641.52 after code ($148 off list).
That's a great price on a brand name desktop with a quad-core CPU. Buy Now at Staples
- A 90-day Staples warranty applies.
- Intel Core i7-3770 3.4GHz Ivy Bridge quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: BTG-00030579
That's $318 less than you'd pay for this build direct from Dell. (In-stock prices for the still hard-to-find RTX 3060 GPU alone trend over $800.) Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge. (In this case, the cost of a membership is cheaper, so you may prefer to sign up using the link below.)
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 32GB RAM + 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD & 1TB HDD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GPU
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: XPS8940-7159BLK-PUS
Apply coupon code "STUDENT200" for a savings of $320 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2, and 1TB HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $764 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11370H 3.3GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX450 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav135w10p1c3006
