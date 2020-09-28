Save $411 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p1c5004
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Apply coupon code "50OFF699" for a savings of $49. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Core i5-10300H 2.5GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Get this price via coupon code "50OFF699" and save $143 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th gen. Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows Home 10 64-bit
Save on select laptops, backpacks, keyboards, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
It's $230 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10210U 1.60GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: nn5391dsmvrtmkt
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
Apply coupon code"EXTRAFIVE" to save extra on already discounted laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
Brands on offer include Dell, HP, and Lenovo. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Check individual product pages for warranty information.
Save on laptops, desktops, monitors, projectors, headsets, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- All of these items are backed by an Acer 90-day warranty.
It's $20 under our mention from last week, $564 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3671w10ph2097
That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Staples
- 2 USB-C ports
- LED charging indicators
- 4-cell battery
- powers Dell laptops, as well as functioning as a standard power bank w/ USB charging
- Model: PW7015M
Knock $10 off via coupon code "8194820". That's $193 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- a 30-day warranty applies.
- Intel i5 quad core 3.2GHz processor
- 16GB RAM & 2TB HDD
- DVD ROM
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- keyboard & mouse
Get this price via coupon code "G5DTAFF1". It's an $86 drop from yesterday and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10400F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7200rpm HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $110 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive sync
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 DisplayPort input
- Model: S2721QS
