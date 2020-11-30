New
Dell Technologies
Dell Vostro 15 3500 11th-Gen. i7 15.6" Laptop
$739 $1,427
Features
  • 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.80GH Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
  • 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cav153w10p2c3008cmdb
