Dell Technologies
Dell Vostro 15 3500 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop
$569 $1,070
free shipping

It's a savings of $501 off the list price and the best deal we could find.

Features
  • 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cav153w10p2c3004
