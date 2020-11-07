That's $30 under our mention from last month, a savings of $710 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for these specs on this model. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX330 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav145w10p2c4109bfdb
-
Expires in 15 hr
Published 10 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's $108 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 5 3450U CPU (no info available)
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $216 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- This is one of Dell's early Black Friday deals.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.4" 1920x1200 InfinityEdge touch display
- 4GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
Coupon code "4421020" cuts it to $120 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5 2.40GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB SSD
- 14" LCD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's a savings of $50 under list price. Buy Now at Costco
- Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice lake CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 12GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows OS
- Model: i3593-5081BLK-PUS
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
It's $200 off list and $300 cheaper than any other store. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WC0015US
Save on a wide range of laptops and desktops, plus find deals on printers, monitors, and accessories. Shop Now at HP
Use coupon code "2020NOVDEAL1" to knock an extra 40% off four laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Each item is backed by a 100-day Dell warranty.
That's $564 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- This is one of Dell's early Black Friday deals.
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3671w10ph2097
That's $20 less than our mention from last week, and a savings of $574 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- This is one of Dell's early Black Friday deals.
- 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $1,021 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- This is one of Dell's early Black Friday deals.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H Comet Lake 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare LED display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a savings of $352 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- This is one of Dell's early Black Friday deals.
- Intel Core i3-7100 3.0GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM and 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
Apply coupon code "DTXPSAFF116" for a savings of $430 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD; 1TB 7200 rpm HDD
- AMD Radeon RX 5300 3GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "DTG5AFF114" to save. That's $280 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: gd5090g520saffv2
It's $160 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Dell Technologies
|47%
|--
|$789
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register