Dell Technologies · 10 mins ago
Dell Vostro 14 5000 10th-Gen. i7 14" Laptop
$789 $1,499
free shipping

That's $30 under our mention from last month, a savings of $710 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for these specs on this model. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce MX330 2GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cav145w10p2c4109bfdb
