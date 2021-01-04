New
Dell Technologies · 16 mins ago
Dell Vostro 14 3400 11th-Gen. i3 14" Laptop
$479 $784
free shipping

It's $305 under the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 Tiger Lake 4.1GHz dual-core CPU
  • 14" 1366x768 (720p) display
  • 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cav143w10p2c4001
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 16 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i3 14 inch
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Dell Technologies 38% -- $479 Buy Now