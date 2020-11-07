New
Dell Technologies · 9 mins ago
Dell Vostro 13 5301 11th-Gen i7 13.3" Laptop
$829 $1,641
  • 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM and 512G SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: cav135w10p2c1129tmpbfdb
