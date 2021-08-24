Dell Vostro 10th-Gen. i5 Small Desktop PC for $569
Dell Technologies · 52 mins ago
Dell Vostro 10th-Gen. i5 Small Desktop PC
$569 $1,027
free shipping

That's $458 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • DVD/RW drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: smv3681nmcrs2075
