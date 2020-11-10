Assuming you will use the gift card, that's the best price we could find by $167 and also the best outright price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB-C inputs
- 4 USB 3.0 downstream ports
- Model: U2719D
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $60 under the best price we could find for two of these elsewhere. To get the deal, add two to your cart and apply stackable coupon codes "47512", "53644" and "50971". Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 178° viewing angle
- tilt, swivel, and height adjustable
- HDMI
- Model: U2419HX
That's the best price we could find by $7, although most retailers charge $180 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh
- HDMI input
- Model: SE2719HR
It's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Dell Home
- tilt and swivel
- dual HDMI ports
- AMD FreeSync technology
- Model: S2721H
- UPC: 884116375548
Thanks to the gift card, that's $25 less than our mention from last month, and the lowest price we could find today by $125. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 3840x1600 (ultrawide 1600p) native resolution
- 4 USB 3.0 ports
- USB Type-C
- HDMI & DisplayPort
- Model: U3818DW
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
It's $70 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: 65F8GCC1US
That's $88 less than you'd pay from third-party sellers elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- LowBlue mode
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: Q32V3
If you've been squinting at a dim monitor, or wondering why you're seeing blue bananas, it's probably time for a new display. Shop a range of Lenovo monitors and save money (as well as your vision). Shop Now at Lenovo
Dell released many of its Black Friday discounts on laptops, desktops, printers, and monitors weeks before the big day. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
That's $564 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- This is one of Dell's early Black Friday deals.
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3671w10ph2097
That's $564 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav145w10p2c4106
It's $480 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel i3-10110U 2.1GHz Comet Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1080p LED-backlit display
- 4GB RAM & 500GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $280 under list, $166 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.40GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
That's $108 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 5 3450U CPU (no info available)
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "DTXPSAFF116" for a savings of $430 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD; 1TB 7200 rpm HDD
- AMD Radeon RX 5300 3GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Dell Technologies
|28%
|$297 (exp 1 yr ago)
|$360
|Buy Now
|Dell Outlet
|$210 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Dell Home
|$350 (exp 3 wks ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register