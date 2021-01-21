New
B&H Photo Video · 19 mins ago
Dell UltraSharp 24" Monitor
$210 $350
free shipping

That's a $140 low. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 1920x1200 resolution
  • 2 HDMI ports
  • Model: U2415
Details
Comments
  • Published 19 min ago
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 40% -- $210 Buy Now
Dell Outlet   $180 (exp 7 mos ago) -- Check Price
Newegg   $240 (exp 5 yrs ago) -- Check Price
Dell Home   $255 (exp 3 mos ago) -- Check Price