Dell Pro 17" Laptop Backpack for $45

Most sellers charge $58. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- fits most laptops up to 17"
- zippered compartments
- Model: PO1720P
Score savings on backpacks, stuff sacks, wheeled luggage, and more from this popular brand. Shop Now at REI
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee, or spend $50 or more to bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Osprey Porter 46 Travel Laptop Pack for $90.73 (low by $4, most charge $140 or more).
Save $24 when you apply coupon code "WRUU8WE4", making this the lowest price we've seen by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Green or White.
- Sold by Ninetygo Official-US via Amazon.
- USB port
- water-resistant
- magnetic closures
- 14.5" x 6.2" x 16.5"
Apply coupon code "TAKEACC10" to get a total of $14 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- padded PC compartment fits up to 15.6" laptops
- multiple mesh pockets inside and outside
- Model: GX40Z24050
With discounts up to half off, it's the best sale we've seen all year. Save on laptops, desktops, monitors, and more. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Inspiron 15 3000 15."6 Core i3 Laptop with 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD for $429 (a savings of $121).
It's $585 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Intel Iris Xe graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3007so
That's $171 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 12GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $411 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.4" FHD WLED 1920x1200 LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $10 under our mention from last month, and a savings of $117 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day uptstore warranty applies.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi card
- cables
Apply code "BFiJDT1" to save $550 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Tiger Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav5880w10ps04b5
Save $230 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 1.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSSD
- Windows 10 Pro
Save $764 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv155w10p1c5112so
