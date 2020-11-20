New
Dell Precision 7540 Coffee Lake i7 15.6" Laptop
$1,269 $3,179
It's a savings of $1,910 under list price

  • Intel Core i7-9850H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • NVIDIA Quadro T2000 4GB graphics
  • Model: xctop754015us
  • Expires 11/30/2020
