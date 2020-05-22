Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell PowerEdge T40 Xeon E Quad Tower Server
$349 $669
free shipping

Apply coupon code "349SummerServer" for a savings of $320. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Tips
  • No operating system is included.
Features
  • Intel Xeon E-2224G 3.5GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
  • 8x optical disk drive
  • 3.5" chassis
  • Model: pe_t40_13548_vi_vp
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "349SummerServer"
  • Expires 5/22/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Servers Dell Technologies Dell
Xeon Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Expired Offers

Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
expired
Dell Technologies · 2 mos ago
Dell PowerEdge T40 Xeon E Quad Tower Server
$349 $649
free shipping

That's $484 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "PD349SERVER" to get this discount.
  • No operating system is included.
Features
  • Intel Xeon E-2224G 3.5GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
  • 8x optical disk drive
  • 3.5" chassis
  • Model: pe_t40_13548_vi_vp
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now