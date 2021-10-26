Apply coupon code "SAVE35" to get this deal. That's $367 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Pentium Gold G650 CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro and a free Windows 11 Pro upgrade
- Model: cto01o3080sffus
It's almost at half its original price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro and a free Windows 11 Pro upgrade
- Model: smv5890w10pcml02b5
That's a savings of $21 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows Pro 11 64-bit
It's a savings of $485. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i5-10505 3.2GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCle NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's a savings of $512. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (Includes Windows 11 Pro License)
- Model: SMV3888W11PH5125
Take up to 45% off a range of desktops. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3888 10th-Gen. i5 Desktop PC for $569 ($458 off).
That's $63 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Prycedin via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-8400 2.8GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7,200rpm HDD + 16GB Optane Memory
- AMD Radeon RX 550 PCI Express graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3LB24AA
It's $32 under our mention from September, $100 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD + 2TB 7200rpm HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 33V37AA#ABA
You'll pay at least $478 for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This item is backed by a two-year warranty from Allstate.
- 9th-gen. Intel Core i5-9400 2.90GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows Home 10
- Model: TC-866-UR11
Save on a selection of 20 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Celeron 15.6" Laptop for $279 ($131 off)
That's $607 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Intel Iris Xe graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3007so
Save on a range of laptops and desktops for your home or office. Many builds are discounted by 35% by coupon "SAVE35" (eligible items are marked.) Otherwise, the discounts are reflected in the prices on the product pages. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
That's a savings of $191 off list price and a $50 drop from last week. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit (includes Windows 11 upgrade)
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 27" 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- 1500R curvature
- 165Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync
- 2 HDMI ports & DisplayPort
- height- and tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: S2722DGM
It's $244 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by themaxmart via eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Intel Core i5-6300U 3GHz Skylake dual-core CPU
- 14.6" (1366x768) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM & 250GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 680392814210
That's $2,814 (60%) off list and the lowest price we could find. (Most sellers charge at least $2,300 for just the graphics card.) Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10850H 2.7GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 w/16GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit w/ English, French, and Spanish
